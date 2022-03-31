Meet: 2024 OL Erik Lonvick
Name: Erik Lonvick
School: Glenbard West
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 250 pounds
Position: OL
Instagram: _Lonvick
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Lifting, speed work, and o-line training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16203800/616347ab5cb4010690ae78c9
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Toledo, Mercer, Iowa, wash u, north central, Memphis, and a couple more
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
My physicality and desire to be the best version of myself on and off the field
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Having a winning season and bring a part of a team that was truly all in
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Larry Allen is my favorite football player because his speed and strength gave him the ability to be an all around great O lineman