Meet: 2024 OL Erik Lonvick

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Erik Lonvick

School: Glenbard West

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 250 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @ELonvick

Instagram: _Lonvick

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Lifting, speed work, and o-line training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16203800/616347ab5cb4010690ae78c9

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Toledo, Mercer, Iowa, wash u, north central, Memphis, and a couple more

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My physicality and desire to be the best version of myself on and off the field

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Having a winning season and bring a part of a team that was truly all in

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Larry Allen is my favorite football player because his speed and strength gave him the ability to be an all around great O lineman