Meet: 2024 OL Jalen Cole
Name: Jalen Cole
School: Homewood Flossmoor
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 330 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @Jalencole19
Instagram: King_jalen06
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
High Performance Fitness. Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16157643/61b0cd69a677ca0ac4d86934
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
The first varsity game on Friday under the lights
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Richard Sherman