{{ timeAgo('2022-04-27 09:13:56 -0500') }}

Meet: 2024 OL Jalen Cole

Name: Jalen Cole

School: Homewood Flossmoor

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 330 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @Jalencole19

Instagram: King_jalen06

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

High Performance Fitness. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16157643/61b0cd69a677ca0ac4d86934

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

The first varsity game on Friday under the lights

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Richard Sherman

