Name: Mark Ortiz

School: Hinsdale Central

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 235 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @markortiz75

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15843623/635945477bd3670260e22875

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

I have at least one Coach from each of these colleges following me on Twitter: Wagner College, Miami University, John Carrol University, Middlebury College, Denison University, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Hanover College, Quincy University, Carroll University, North Dakota State University, Lawrence University, Carthage College, Kenyon College, Rhodes College, Carleton College, Brown University, Michigan State University, Minnesota State University Moorhead, Upper Iowa University, Augustana College, Central Michigan University, DePauw University, Eureka College, Eastern University, Kalamazoo College, Willamette University, Washington University St. Louis, Hillsdale College, Wabash College, Catawba College, M.I.T., Butler University, University of Wisconsin Eau Claire, University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, Eastern Michigan University, and University of Missouri

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

The main qualities that I believe I could provide to a program would be how I lead by example, my moral values, and dedication to the sport. I’m always giving my 110% in practice and in games and never let up on a play or rep. I don’t drink, smoke, party, or anything like that. I’m completely dedicated to the sport and making myself and my teammates better. I believe that dedication and effort I put into the game and into winning is something a potential college football program could really use.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning 9 games in a row as a starter my sophomore year. Playing in two televised playoff games as a sophomore. Growing as a player and a teammate playing next to a sophomore my junior year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Joe Thomas not only because I’m a fan of the Browns, but because he’s one of the smartest players I’ve ever seen. I frequently watch YouTube videos where he teaches technique to help better myself.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Field, I throw Shot Put and Discus