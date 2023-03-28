Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Sean Tadel

School: Minooka

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 275 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @SeanTadel

Instagram: @sean.tadel

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Fist Football Academy with Coach Kevin Sabo

Hudl:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FmdySch3R7Y

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

I’ve been talking to a couple colleges, some of them being: Upper Iowa, Olivet Nazarene, Concordia St. Paul

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Colleges would be getting a Hard Worker, but also a leader.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

NA

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is Jason Kelce, I like him because he’s an absolute beast and also a great teammate to his team, as well as just a funny guy to listen to.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I wrestle and also throw shotput/discus