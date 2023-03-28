Meet: 2024 OL Sean Tadel
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Sean Tadel
School: Minooka
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 275 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @SeanTadel
Instagram: @sean.tadel
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Fist Football Academy with Coach Kevin Sabo
Hudl:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FmdySch3R7Y
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
I’ve been talking to a couple colleges, some of them being: Upper Iowa, Olivet Nazarene, Concordia St. Paul
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Colleges would be getting a Hard Worker, but also a leader.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
NA
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite player is Jason Kelce, I like him because he’s an absolute beast and also a great teammate to his team, as well as just a funny guy to listen to.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
I wrestle and also throw shotput/discus