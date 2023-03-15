Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Andrew Kaufmann

School: East Peoria

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @AndrewKaufmann8

Instagram: akaufmann8

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17863086/63764ec3c11a3809fca49262

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Worcester Polytechnic Institute Case Western Reserve University

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My aspirations to be better

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning my first varsity game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Josh Allen because I love his story and how he plays

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball basketball