Meet: 2024 QB Andrew Kaufmann
Name: Andrew Kaufmann
School: East Peoria
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @AndrewKaufmann8
Instagram: akaufmann8
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17863086/63764ec3c11a3809fca49262
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Worcester Polytechnic Institute Case Western Reserve University
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
My aspirations to be better
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Winning my first varsity game
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Josh Allen because I love his story and how he plays
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball basketball