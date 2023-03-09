Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Kaden Matzke

School: Marshall

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: QB/ATH

Twitter: @kaden_matzke

Instagram: kaden_matzke8

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.Working with QB trainors

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15677999/638554574ba81c0aac3db067

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

SIU, SMWC

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My Work Ethic and the mentality that no one will out work me. My leadership is also a trait I have had since I was very young.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

When I was switched too QB Week 6, also my big one hand catch my sophomore year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Fields, I love the way he plays the QB postion

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball