Meet: 2024 QB/ATH Kaden Matzke
Name: Kaden Matzke
School: Marshall
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: QB/ATH
Twitter: @kaden_matzke
Instagram: kaden_matzke8
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.Working with QB trainors
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15677999/638554574ba81c0aac3db067
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
SIU, SMWC
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
My Work Ethic and the mentality that no one will out work me. My leadership is also a trait I have had since I was very young.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
When I was switched too QB Week 6, also my big one hand catch my sophomore year.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Justin Fields, I love the way he plays the QB postion
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball