2022-05-31

Meet: 2024 QB Marek Hill

Name: Marek Hill

School: Fenwick

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @marekhill17

Instagram: @_marek.hill_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

HeroH 7on7

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14967916/628f925764e0640944a5036c

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

MIT

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership Extensive knowledge of the game

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning the state championship last year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Colin Kaepernick, I have a similar game to him and I try to replicate his leadership qualities

