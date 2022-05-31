Meet: 2024 QB Marek Hill
Name: Marek Hill
School: Fenwick
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @marekhill17
Instagram: @_marek.hill_
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
HeroH 7on7
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14967916/628f925764e0640944a5036c
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
MIT
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership Extensive knowledge of the game
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning the state championship last year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Colin Kaepernick, I have a similar game to him and I try to replicate his leadership qualities