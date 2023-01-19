Meet: 2024 QB/S Drew Gallagher
Name: Drew Gallagher
School: Lockport
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: QB/S
Twitter: @Drewgallagher18
Instagram: Drewgallagherrr
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Throw it deep
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13026050/6363deaadfd7e904f469e69c
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I have a very unique ability of putting smiles on faces and I offer a very high iq in everything I do.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
First varsity start this year, and being able to start on both sides of the ball as a junior.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Derwin james, no one messes with him because his game backs him up.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball and track