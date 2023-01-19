Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Drew Gallagher

School: Lockport

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: QB/S

Twitter: @Drewgallagher18

Instagram: Drewgallagherrr

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Throw it deep

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13026050/6363deaadfd7e904f469e69c

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have a very unique ability of putting smiles on faces and I offer a very high iq in everything I do.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

First varsity start this year, and being able to start on both sides of the ball as a junior.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Derwin james, no one messes with him because his game backs him up.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and track