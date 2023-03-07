Meet: 2024 RB/LB Keshawn Hunt
Name: Keshawn Hunt
School: Bremen
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 215 pounds
Position: RB/LB
Twitter: @KeshawnHun3
Instagram: Cfk_key24
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16366601/6396c824e97a2406700f0745
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
I got invited to a junior Day at NIU
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, accountability, strong work ethic and dedication to my coaches and my teammates
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Winning first playoff game
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Ray Lewis because he motivates you so much you will run into a brick wall
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Yes I run track