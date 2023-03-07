Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Keshawn Hunt

School: Bremen

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @KeshawnHun3

Instagram: Cfk_key24

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16366601/6396c824e97a2406700f0745

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

I got invited to a junior Day at NIU

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, accountability, strong work ethic and dedication to my coaches and my teammates

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning first playoff game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis because he motivates you so much you will run into a brick wall

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yes I run track