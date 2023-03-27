Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Connor Vanselow

School: Wauconda

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: RB/OLB

Twitter: @cvans524

Instagram: connor.vans

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15101418/63714b88ab92f20aac8a2dfb

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Western Michigan, Upper Iowa, North Mississippi, UW-Whitewater, William University Cornell University, Aurora University, and Carroll University

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a leader and a hard worker. I push my teammates to the best of their ability.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning conference back to back years and scoring a 75-yard touchdown in a very close game week 2, are my top two favorite moments.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Nick Chubb, he is such a good runner and has great awareness when carrying the ball.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball