Meet: 2024 WR Kaleb Isom

Name: Kaleb Isom

School: Marian Catholic

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Kalebisom1

Instagram: K.i_limted.edition

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Indiana Blaze 7on7. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15793260/61549d6e0dc0430ed8f168c3

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring leadership and effort in classroom and on field .I’m also very coachable I’m open to anything new that I don’t know. I always ask instead of not knowing. To top it off I love the game been playing since I was 5

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

When me and my teammates had our last game I felt the family and relationship so heavy in that locker room so that had to be favorite moment

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tom Brady, because he is so humble about all his accomplishments and he is a great leader and makes everyone else want to be better