Meet: 2024 WR Noah Pfafflin

Name: Noah Pfafflin

School: Lyons Township

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @noahpfafflin

Instagram: noahpfafflin

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

BASE (LaGrange/Bridgeview) Acceleration (Naperville) Next Level (Glen Ellyn/DG)

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15508878/624dbf3a8cdebb05207a6402

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Tennessee Iowa Illinois Northwestern Iowa St.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m hungry, humble, and ready to work to help my Team win!

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

As sophomore starting Varsity for 2nd year, with Team trying to protect a 4th Quarter lead against Downers Grove North to win to earn a playoff spot, caught a 4th and 4 pass to get the 1st down conversion and seal the victory & playoff birth!

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Jefferson - Best playmaker