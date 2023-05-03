Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: AJ Moore

School: Rockford Lutheran

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @ajmoore6_

Instagram: aj.moore6

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15389752/635fc0140427f90c1c7cad0a

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

-A player who will always continue and be willing to work - Coach-able player - Productive offensively - Productive on special teams - Productive defensively - Wants to develop and be best version of themselves as well as teammates

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Help bring Rockford Lutheran back to the playoffs for the first time in 6 years

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Alvin Kamara. Plays the game at a high level and I also value being not just a running back but a high quality pass catcher out of the backfield, like a extra receiver

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track