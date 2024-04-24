Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Donald Huard

School: Bartlett

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: DE/ATH

Twitter: @Donaldhubbard53

Instagram: donald.hubbard56

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Work with trainer all off season.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/10102319/655645a25cb38e03c8ec6743

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Passion for the game, work ethic, Playmaking ability,

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Morning workouts with teammates. Walking to the field as brothers. My first sack week 2.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray lewis. His mentality and his confidence and play style is how i try to make my game look