Name: Dylan Coe

School: Mundelen

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 260 pounds

Position: DL

Twitter: @dylpickle0129

Instagram:

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16553965/65a8434cf56a0812f86a8786

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Mike Buchanan, 99 problems pass rush

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring a very competitive nature of never knowing when to quit and always wanting more

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing a competitive rain game against lake Zurich

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Nick Bosa, I love his ferocious style and competitive nature