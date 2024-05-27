Meet: 2025 DL Dylan Coe
Name: Dylan Coe
School: Mundelen
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 260 pounds
Position: DL
Twitter: @dylpickle0129
Instagram:
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16553965/65a8434cf56a0812f86a8786
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Mike Buchanan, 99 problems pass rush
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I bring a very competitive nature of never knowing when to quit and always wanting more
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Playing a competitive rain game against lake Zurich
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Nick Bosa, I love his ferocious style and competitive nature