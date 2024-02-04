Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Jacob Aguilar

School: Plainfield South

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 260 pounds

Position: DT

Twitter: @Jacob_aguilar07

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16118555/6547d4d6b3d2120f2835156b

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

leadership and not afraid to do the right thing

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

.getting all conference and winning defensive lineman of the year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

aaron donald because he is not super tall yet he is one of the best defensive tackles in history