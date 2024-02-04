Meet: 2025 DL Jacob Aguilar
Name: Jacob Aguilar
School: Plainfield South
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 260 pounds
Position: DT
Twitter: @Jacob_aguilar07
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16118555/6547d4d6b3d2120f2835156b
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
leadership and not afraid to do the right thing
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
.getting all conference and winning defensive lineman of the year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
aaron donald because he is not super tall yet he is one of the best defensive tackles in history