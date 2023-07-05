Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Raul Quintana

School: Downers Grove South

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: DL/OL

Twitter: @Rqui_67

Instagram: Raulquintana_67

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17752496/646be1d14206671710613aad

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Accountable hardworking leadership

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning a close game against willowbrook freshman year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald because I love how he play DT and how he very tough to defend even though he’s barely 6’0

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track