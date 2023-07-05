Meet: 2025 DL/OL Raul Quintana
Name: Raul Quintana
School: Downers Grove South
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 160 pounds
Position: DL/OL
Instagram: Raulquintana_67
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17752496/646be1d14206671710613aad
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Accountable hardworking leadership
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Winning a close game against willowbrook freshman year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Aaron Donald because I love how he play DT and how he very tough to defend even though he’s barely 6’0
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track