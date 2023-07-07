Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: TJ Burke

School: Andrew

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: ILB

Twitter: @tjburke1422

Instagram: tj.burke14

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16440345/636f4bc496778a0b342696c9

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I bring energy to a team and always go 100%.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

I had a pick 6 against Lockport this past season Being able to start on Varsity as a sophomore We won the championship 8th grade year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Brian Urlacher is my favorite, I’ve always looked up to him and how he plays the game.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball