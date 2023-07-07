Meet: 2025 ILB TJ Burke
Name: TJ Burke
School: Andrew
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 205 pounds
Position: ILB
Twitter: @tjburke1422
Instagram: tj.burke14
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16440345/636f4bc496778a0b342696c9
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
I bring energy to a team and always go 100%.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
I had a pick 6 against Lockport this past season Being able to start on Varsity as a sophomore We won the championship 8th grade year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Brian Urlacher is my favorite, I’ve always looked up to him and how he plays the game.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball