Name: Gavin Burt

School: Marmion Academy

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @GavinBurt2025

Instagram: @gavinburt51

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Working with Athletes Mentor to increase my speed and strength. Also, weightlifting with my team four days a week before school.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16188870/636418b7ff01a9042c72a69c

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Wake Forest, Central Michigan, Yale, Miami University, Kent State, Valparaiso, Western Illinois, North Central

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I'm a team leader, I work harder than my competition and I am a very coachable player.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Getting to start on Varsity my Sophomore year at Middle Linebacker.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lawrence Taylor. He brought 100% energy on every play.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball