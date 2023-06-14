Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jack McDermott

School: Niles Notre Dame

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @JackMcDermottFB

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. During the off-season, I keep myself in peak physical shape by training using a rigourous weightlifting program that lasts the course of the entire off-season. This time off also gives select members of the team and I a chance to participate in a 7on7 league, which is run in the Chicagoland area.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18393340/63c983e8dfe3560ab43a5119

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

I have had the privelige to be invited to several camps around the country. Most of the interest I have received has been from D3 and smaller D2 schools.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Whether it be in a classroom, the weightroom, during practice, or in the middle of a game… I believe my ability to work hard, and well under pressure whilst still being a leader on the field will be extremely beneficial to any program I play for.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

A defining moment in my career was my first touchdown. It took a combination of hard work and determination to play and score, so it felt phenomenal when I stepped into that endzone.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I have always looked up to Ray Lewis, and Brian Dawkins due to their dominant and aggresive style of play. For years Dawkins and Lewis decimated offenses, and put the fear of God into wide receievers who were forced to run a slant. As an inside linebacker myself, it motivates me seeing more successful defensive players who have the same style of play that I do.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yes I do play other sports besides football. During the winter, I wrestle for my school. I find wrestling the hardest sport I’ve ever competed in. Wrestling builds character.