Meet: 2025 LB Michael Ingram
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Michael Ingram
School: Plainfield South
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 225 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @mikie_ingram
Instagram: mikie.ingram
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16153327/653d38dff55fcd0a00cda3e2
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, Work Ethic, Team player, Hard Worker, Coachable, Passionate
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
I haven’t had any big time games but it would be just fighting with my teammates every friday night to do our best
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Devin White, he is my favorite player because of how he plays the game with his speed and iq.