Name: Michael Ingram

School: Plainfield South

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 225 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @mikie_ingram

Instagram: mikie.ingram

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16153327/653d38dff55fcd0a00cda3e2

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, Work Ethic, Team player, Hard Worker, Coachable, Passionate

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

I haven’t had any big time games but it would be just fighting with my teammates every friday night to do our best

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Devin White, he is my favorite player because of how he plays the game with his speed and iq.