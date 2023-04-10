Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Tristan Pusateri

School: Mount Carmel

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @TristanPusateri

Instagram:@Tristan_20p

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team training and lifts, OFFSZN training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16504174/618dc2a08cd5b6088c27f117

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I bring a great work ethic and drive to the team I push myself and everyone around me to always bring there best effort and make everything competitive.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My favorite moments so far In my football career is winning the 22-23 7A state championship with my team another one of my favorite moments is going undefeated with my freshman team .

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Micah parson. He’s my favorite player because he plays at a different speed than everyone else on the field and can really bring the edge rush and get to the quarterback well. Which is something I try to model my game after.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No