Name: Ayden Holt

School: Minooka

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 275 pounds

Position: OC/OG

Twitter: @holt_ayden

Instagram: ayden.holt53

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Fist Football

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16408033/634afe9a06622b046424ed9c

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My strengths and speed with my size

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting to play with the 2024 class and taking every advantage that god gives me!

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

i strive to be like Larry allen and Trent Williams