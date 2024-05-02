Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Brody Kroschel

School: Maine West

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 255 pounds

Position: OG

Twitter: @brodykr0schel

Instagram: Brodykroschel

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Weightlifting with Maine west football team, getting field work in with my teammates, studying film from last season

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16200632/65441dc7e985480a48ffedc5

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring high energy, a great work ethic, great communication skills, the ability to study film and make myself better, and most importantly leadership.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Going 9-0 in the regular season and being named conference champs, while also being a team captain of team 64

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jason kelce because he has a great work ethic and he is a great leader on and off the field.