Name: Jaco Benson

School: Hononegah

Graduation year: 2025t

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 280 pounds

Position: OT

Twitter: @jacobbenson75

Instagram: jacob_benson72

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Trench training, Blue Bear OL/DL academy

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17756612/63bcc8d22ab0b70eb0dc333d

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

OL Coach from Columbia Jon McLaughlin, and recruiting directors from schools such as CMU

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a very hard worker and put my all into every two and every workout. Also, I have been told I am a very good, respectful kid with great manners.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning my first ever varsity game as a sophomore after not playing football freshman year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Trent Williams because he is the best OT of all time in my opinion and I would say we have rather similar play styles (athletic).

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I throw shotput.