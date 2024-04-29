Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Braden Carlson

School: Grayslake Central

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @bcarlson06

Instagram: bdc1_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Throw It Desp

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16249373/6548508c2352620a404d6b8d

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My willingness to sacrifice everything to be the best at this sport.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Tearing my acl and leading a 20 point comeback win last game of the year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Walter Payton, I fell in love with him as a kid I’m not sure why