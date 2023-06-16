Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Brendan Mecher

School: Lockport

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @MecherBrendan

Instagram: @brendan.mecher

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. BOOM Football , Throw It Deep

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17766290/6356c17ec1249906843edae7

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I am competitive with anything I do. Even if its a super simple task , I will always strive to do it the best. I am great with communication , if I feel something is off I will try my best to figure out the problem either with the coaching staff or my teammates.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

One of my favourite moments was my first high school game win. It was the best feeling ever walking off the field with the win. Another moment was winning the championship in my football program years ago.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tom Brady. He is a team over me player. I believe that reflects me a lot , and my attitude to make sure everyone is doing their part and working to be better.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball.