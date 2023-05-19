Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Bruno Massel

School: York

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter:

@masselbruno

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Acceleration pro and TNT Ignite 7 on 7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16135506/63707a379a9be10798aa1e1a

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Yale

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Tireless work ethic, dual treat ability, dedicarion and the ability to make plays under pressure

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

NA

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Russell Wilson because of the way he handles himself even when things don’t go his way along with his work ethic and strive to be successful

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track