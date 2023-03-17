Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Daniel Van Camp

School: Lake Forest

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 225 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @DanielVanCamp2

Instagram: d_vancamp2

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

QBWon (Byron Dawkins)

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16503395/63c9eb6f90f0a7088c60d7f5

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Met with Wisconsin and Wake Forest. No colleges or coaches follow me currently, but only set up Twitter recently.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Arm Strength, Size, Decision-Making, Football IQ

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Game winning throw against Carmel Catholic JV Freshman year, last second touchdown against Stevenson Freshman year, making it to the State Semifinals in 2021 and starting my first game on Varsity as a Sophomore.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Patrick Mahomes because he’s a winner, a fighter and a great personality. Fun to watch as well.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Lacrosse