Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Nicholas Aldridge

School: Niles North

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @nicholaskaldr

Instagram: nickaldr

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16688186/6424c30b5b3d3408a47db7d7

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

establish discipline, push teammates to work beyond their mental barriers, and provide opportunities for all teammates to get work in outside what is provided by the football program.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

getting past a workout with my team that we thought we weren't capable of finishing

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

.Christian McCaffrey because he's a versatile running past that can be utilized in multiple positions on the field.