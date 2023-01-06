News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-01-06 10:26:54 -0600') }} football Edit

Meet: 2025 RB Robert Boyd-Meents

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial
Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial

Name: Robert Boyd-Meents

School: Paxton Buckley Loda

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @rmeents

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Off season lifting. Sunday summer training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16364821/63856a42b3c9c40960ce6c53

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

NA

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Starting varsity. Earning All Conference Running Back. Earning Honorable Mention All State Running Back as a Sophmore.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Alvin Kamara

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and Track

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}