Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Robert Boyd-Meents

School: Paxton Buckley Loda

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @rmeents

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Off season lifting. Sunday summer training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16364821/63856a42b3c9c40960ce6c53

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

NA

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Starting varsity. Earning All Conference Running Back. Earning Honorable Mention All State Running Back as a Sophmore.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Alvin Kamara

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and Track