Meet: 2026 DE Jonah Singh

Name: Johan Singh

School: Glenbard West

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @Jonah__Singh

Instagram: jonah__singh

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16506325/671fe4a30d2e21a20cf8e852

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard Work, Leadership, Academics

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My first ever high school football game freshman year beating Marist who was way bigger than us.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Maxx Crosby because of the effort he gives on every play and his speed.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Lacrosse

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Rico Schreiber