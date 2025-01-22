Meet: 2027 OL/DL Tyler Engstler

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Tyler Engstler
School: Downers Grove North
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 230 pounds
Position: OL/DL
Twitter: @tylerengstler13
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19951714/673e772ae61819722fff3441
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
A great student who has desire, work ethic and love of the game.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
NA
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Alan Page - defensive lineman who won the league MVP
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes. One year as starting left guard
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Joe Reiff- York High School