Meet: 2027 OL/DL Tyler Engstler

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Tyler Engstler

School: Downers Grove North

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @tylerengstler13

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19951714/673e772ae61819722fff3441

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

A great student who has desire, work ethic and love of the game.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

NA

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Alan Page - defensive lineman who won the league MVP

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes. One year as starting left guard

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Joe Reiff- York High School