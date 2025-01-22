Meet: 2026 OLB Andrew Rogus

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Andrew Rogus

School: Plainfield South

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: OLB

Twitter: @andrewrogus

Instagram: Andrew.rogus

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Plainfield South Track and field, Team Zone 7on7. Personal speed and agility coach

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17806234/67434b7f2b1d323983048f41

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Smart, fast, football savvy, game loving, determined, motivated, work driven.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing downers grove south in the playoffs. Even though we lost a close game, I’m proud of the set backs me and and my team overcame to get to that point and play like we knew we could.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Khalil Mack. The way he would reck games and how he was unstoppable no matter who was blocking him was incredible to me.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Field.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes I started this year on varsity at outside linebacker

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Donte Green from my own school. No one was able to get past him and he was a dog all summer camp this year. Can’t wait to see what great things he does at southern Illinois