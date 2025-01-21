Meet: 2026 QB Kale Filler

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Kale Filler

School: Orion

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @FillerKale2

Instagram: kfqb1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training School 7on7 and training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16690044/67632d64d36134104cd1f8a9

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership and Work Ethic

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment was breaking my schools all time passing touchdowns record in the last game of my junior season.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is Baker Mayfield because he’s an undersized quarterback and his whole life has had people doubting him but week in and week out he’s goes out and proves why he is one of the best in the league.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and Track and Field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes I’ve started at varsity since my freshman year.

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Mac Resetich