Name: Tony Galloway

School: Romeoville

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 240 pounds

Position: TE/DE

Twitter: @Twotone_74

Instagram: @twotone_74

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16132396/635eb39f0dcb0d0b680e89ab

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I am coachable, determined, and a leader.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Being a varsity player my freshman year and starting my sophomore year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Myles Garret because I love his workout regimen

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling, track and field, and powerlifting