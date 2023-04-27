Meet: 2025 TE/DE Tony Galloway
Name: Tony Galloway
School: Romeoville
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 240 pounds
Position: TE/DE
Twitter: @Twotone_74
Instagram: @twotone_74
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16132396/635eb39f0dcb0d0b680e89ab
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
I am coachable, determined, and a leader.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Being a varsity player my freshman year and starting my sophomore year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Myles Garret because I love his workout regimen
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling, track and field, and powerlifting