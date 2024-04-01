Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Anthony Brown

School: Joliet Catholic

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @Anthony_Brown12

Instagram: antbrown._

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.DB coach, speed and agility coach, rudy’s gym and conditioning.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16150155/6570ab87dfe2e61178297f1a

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I love to come down and make tackles and break on balls. I also am very versatile on the field. I came into high school as a wide receiver and got moved up to play safety, and this year i transitioned to corner and also played free safety and strong safety in the box. I also was my teams punt returner for part of the season.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

I liked playing more than our guaranteed 9 weeks. Our team always works hard and that rewards us more weeks to play football.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Right now my favorite play is Mike Sanristil from Michigan university. Like me he changed from receiver to DB and he was able to make a name for himself at receiver and especially DB which i hope to do. And he’s a great man corner and tackler.