Name: Caden Pierceall

School: Plainfield South

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @Caden Pierceall

Instagram: Caden.Pierceall

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16098407/6505d5f34ba831091000e43a

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Being able to play anywhere anytime and bringing high energy.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making a brotherhood with my teammates that I am comfortable going into war with.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Davante Adam’s, Because his route running is top of the line.