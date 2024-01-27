Meet: 2025 WR/DB Caden Pierceall
Name: Caden Pierceall
School: Plainfield South
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: WR/DB
Twitter: @Caden Pierceall
Instagram: Caden.Pierceall
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16098407/6505d5f34ba831091000e43a
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Being able to play anywhere anytime and bringing high energy.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Making a brotherhood with my teammates that I am comfortable going into war with.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Davante Adam’s, Because his route running is top of the line.