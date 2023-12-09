Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Carter York

School: Sycamore

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: WR/S

Twitter: @CarterYork13

Instagram: @carter_y20

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Boom Football

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/v/2MUQLZ

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

smart, hard working, good hands, dependable, self-motivated

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Going to the semifinals last year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Davante Adams- he’s one of the best receivers in the game. Runs great routes!