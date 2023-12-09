Meet: 2025 WR/S Carter York
Name: Carter York
School: Sycamore
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: WR/S
Twitter: @CarterYork13
Instagram: @carter_y20
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Boom Football
Hudl:
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
smart, hard working, good hands, dependable, self-motivated
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Going to the semifinals last year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Davante Adams- he’s one of the best receivers in the game. Runs great routes!