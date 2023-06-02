Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Zach Friedman

School: Deerfield

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @zachfriedman14

Instagram: @zachfried21

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Training at Win and lifting with my team at school.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16588035/637f9808f326f607201e9492

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

My work ethic and competitive nature.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Helping my team win a conference championship my sophomore year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Stefon Diggs because of his route running ability.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball