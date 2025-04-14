Meet: 2026 ATH Ezekiel Sherrod

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name Ezekiel Sherrod

School: Kankakee

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @ZekeSherrod

Instagram: glo2.zeke

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Boom Mid west.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19635250/671ed7f7cd261424dabc23d5

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Great sportsmanship, positive energy, hard worker, And ready to attack any challenge that occurs in my path.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your footba ll career?

Just being able to enjoy the game, Having a great bonds with my teammates or every time I make a great play.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Darius Slay Jr

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball, track and field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Me