Meet: 2026 ATH Ezekiel Sherrod

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name Ezekiel Sherrod
School: Kankakee
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 160 pounds
Position: ATH
Twitter: @ZekeSherrod
Instagram: glo2.zeke
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Boom Mid west.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19635250/671ed7f7cd261424dabc23d5
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Great sportsmanship, positive energy, hard worker, And ready to attack any challenge that occurs in my path.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your footba ll career?
Just being able to enjoy the game, Having a great bonds with my teammates or every time I make a great play.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Darius Slay Jr
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball, track and field
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Me