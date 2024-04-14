Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Marlin Jefferies

School: North Chicago

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @MJJR4_

Instagram: mjayski_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. PAC Performance

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17915572/6522bf188cd5af11d4ad1223

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

i’m gonna make sure to compete at all times regardless of who i am lined up against i would say im a good leader say for instance someone is lacking in a drill ima gonna pick them up and tell them to pick up the intensity and if someone is confused i’ll make sure to teach them

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

getting better and growing with my friends and teammates

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

tank dell he is my favorite player because he is very athletic and i get compared to him often