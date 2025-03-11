Meet: 2026 DE Jayden Daniel

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Jayden Daniel
School: Glenbard West
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 212 pounds
Position: DE
Twitter: @Jayden_Daniel10
Instagram: Jayden_Daniel10
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Team Possibly G7
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19475288/673cba7d472b13fec4beef82
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard work, commitment
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Being able to play my favorite sport with my friends
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Micah Parsons
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball, track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Joe Reiff