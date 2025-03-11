Notre Dame transfer Pat Coogan expected to anchor Indiana’s offensive line

When Indiana’s offensive line took the field for spring practice, one of the most noticeable additions was center Pat Coogan, a 6-foot-5, 310-pound transfer from Notre Dame.

If there’s one thing returning Hoosiers offensive lineman Carter Smith immediately noticed, it’s that Coogan’s presence is impossible to ignore.

“He’s a big guy. He’s a fun guy to be around, and he brings energy to the center position,” Smith said Tuesday. “As spring ball rolls along, I think he’s going to get more comfortable in his spot.”

Coogan arrives in Bloomington after an impressive season anchoring the middle of the Fighting Irish offensive line. A key piece of Notre Dame’s national championship runner-up squad, he started all 13 games at center in 2024, logging 813 snaps and earning a 72.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. Among the 301 centers graded by PFF, Coogan ranked No. 41 in the nation, bolstered by a strong 79.0 pass-blocking grade. He allowed just one sack all season.

His decision to transfer to Indiana was a significant win for the Hoosiers, as he was among the most sought-after offensive linemen in the portal. He ultimately chose Indiana over Michigan.

With longtime Indiana center Mike Katic having exhausted his eligibility, Coogan steps into a crucial role along the Hoosiers' offensive front. Smith recognizes the challenge of quickly getting acclimated to a new team, but believes Coogan is up to the task.

“[Coogan’s] got some big shoes to fill after Mike Katic left,” Smith said. “I’d say they’re very similar energy-wise. They both bring a certain energy to the offensive line room. They’re uplifting. Pat, he’s a little more docile [than Katic]. He’s a good decision-maker.”

While the transition is still in progress, early signs are positive. Smith noted that Coogan is still ironing out a few “coaching points” as he adapts to Indiana’s system, but there’s plenty of confidence in his ability to solidify the offensive line.

“He’s doing well for us right now,” Smith said. “I think he’s going to be good for us. I think he’s going to lead the [offensive line] room pretty well.”

For an offensive line that had a strong campaign last season, maintaining continuity will be key. Smith believes the group has similar potential to last year’s unit and expects it to open lanes for explosive runs while keeping quarterback Fernando Mendoza upright.

“As long as we hit our targets and everyone’s on the same page,” Smith said, “the run game is going to explode, and Fernando [Mendoza] is going to have time to make decisions in the pass game.”

Spring practice is still young, but Coogan’s early impression on his teammates is clear. He brings experience, size and a steady presence in the trenches—qualities Indiana will count on as it looks to build another formidable front in 2025.