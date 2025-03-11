Notebook: Illinois kicks off spring football

Meet: Get to Know 2026 WR Tyler Kading who is our prospect of the day
Meet: Get to Know 2027 OL/DL Kevin Petruczenko who is our prospect of the day
Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith has three predictions on North Carolina landing a Top Midwest tight end
When Indiana’s offensive line took the field for spring practice, one of the most noticeable additions was Pat Coogan.
Illinois kicks off spring football today with an 8:00 a.m. practice at Memorial Stadium. Here are some spring ball.
Meet: Get to Know 2026 WR Tyler Kading who is our prospect of the day
Meet: Get to Know 2027 OL/DL Kevin Petruczenko who is our prospect of the day
Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith has three predictions on North Carolina landing a Top Midwest tight end