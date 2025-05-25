Meet: 2026 DE JC Erickson

Name: JC Erickson

School: Lincoln Way East

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @thejcerickson

Instagram: jc.ericksonn

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Method Athletics

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17751623/67454a7981389f62edd5c360

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring a hardworking attitude and ability to learn from coaches and master my game. I elevate my teammates and make everyone around me play better.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting to be a part of such a special team last year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is Danielle Hunter. His ability to get to the quarterback quickly with a variety of moves is something i hope to achieve one day.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I play baseball for USA Prime

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

My own teammate Mason Halliman