Meet: 2026 FB/LB Joshua Thigpen
Name: Joshua Thigpen
School: Joliet West
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-03
Weight: 235 pounds
Position: FB/LB
Twitter: @JoshuaFThigpen
Instagram: Joshathigpen._
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
off season training with a trainer
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19476488/6533e73e96760609240a6fa7
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard-worker will bring joy to the team be the light we need
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Scoring a touchdown
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
deion sanders he did it all showed me if you put your mind to it nothing impossible