Meet: 2026 FB/LB Joshua Thigpen

Name: Joshua Thigpen

School: Joliet West

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-03

Weight: 235 pounds

Position: FB/LB

Twitter: @JoshuaFThigpen

Instagram: Joshathigpen._

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

off season training with a trainer

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19476488/6533e73e96760609240a6fa7

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard-worker will bring joy to the team be the light we need

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Scoring a touchdown

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

deion sanders he did it all showed me if you put your mind to it nothing impossible

