Meet: 2026 K/P Henry Hughes

Name: Henry Hughes

School: Maine South

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: K/P

Twitter: @HenryJ_Hughes

Instagram: Henry.hughes78

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Chris Nendick & Filip Filipovic(The Kicking Coach)

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18111394/67203ff90f40bd69487a6bbf

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a very hard worker on the field, in the classroom and in the weight room. I am a multi position athlete. (K/P & OL/DL). Very strong and athletic and will bring energy to any team I go to.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Hitting a 45 yard FG my freshman year against New Trier and a 70 yard punt against Warren this year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Robbie Gould, As a kid I remember him visiting my elementary school and inspiring me to play football.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Shotput and discus (All conference honors)

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Nikola Dugandzic