Meet: 2026 LB/FB Will Freeman

Name: Will Freeman

School: Washington Community

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: LB/FB

Twitter: @WillFreem_44

Instagram: @williamFreeman_44

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Speed/explosion training with Adam Miller, WCHS varsity weight training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17749749/6734b77ac919fbbfde4e079d

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Loyalty to team, coaches, school, and community , Work Ethic, Leadership

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

The brotherhood, Friday night lights, making solo tackles and QB sacks to help our team win in the playoffs.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Luke Kuechly-inspired by his work ethic in the film room, on the field, and overall leadership.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Lacrosse-Varsity, Wrestling-Freshman year

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Most recognized in our area Mack Sutter-Dunlap