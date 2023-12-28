Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Gavin Farley

School: Providence Catholic

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @FarleyGavi20923

Instagram: gavin_farley08

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17812819/6562679e4797c708ac94f0e3

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I would bring relentless effort on the field and in the weight-room

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

I enjoyed the experience of playing Jca in front of 8,000 people, and I enjoyed being on the sidelines for the state championship last year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Luke Kuechly. I enjoy watching him because of his ability to read an offence and not rely on pure athletic ability to make every play.



